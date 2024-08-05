DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4,941.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.12. 811,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.19. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.