DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 21,767 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 53,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $220,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 479.8% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 486,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 402,331 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 86,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $4,484,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

NYSE:FR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.60. 147,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

