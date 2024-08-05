DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,193 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock traded down $1.89 on Monday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.65% and a negative net margin of 44.90%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. BMO Capital Markets cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.