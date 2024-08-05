DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,779 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $21,243,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DASH traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $113.18. 1,893,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,645. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.55, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

