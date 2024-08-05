DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of Cytokinetics worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

Insider Activity

In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $635,977.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $684,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,761,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,797,418. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $3.66 on Monday, hitting $53.48. 506,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,486. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

