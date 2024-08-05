DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,743 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $116.50. 127,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,010. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.17. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

