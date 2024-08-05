DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 1,175.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in monday.com were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 47,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of MNDY traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.79. 210,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,108. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.82, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.02. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

