DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.15 Million Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth about $124,978,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,143,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,985,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,718,000 after buying an additional 2,067,135 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,467,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,049,000 after buying an additional 1,016,209 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,618,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after buying an additional 811,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $25.04. 449,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,605. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $26.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

