DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $11,759,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $513,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at $967,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,183,613.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,371.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,986 shares of company stock worth $9,730,154. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB traded down $4.43 on Monday, hitting $157.86. 270,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.10 and a 200-day moving average of $146.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

