DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 146.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 83,166 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ MTCH traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.54. 1,353,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,766. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.40. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

