DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.37 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth $14,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.76. 195,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.66 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

