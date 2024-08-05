DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $5.52 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 223,006 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $874,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,158 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $66,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after buying an additional 304,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHRW stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.13. 155,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,306. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $105.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.