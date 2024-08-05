DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 98.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

IPAR stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.04. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

