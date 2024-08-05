DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TransUnion by 570.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,024,000 after buying an additional 5,981,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 104,813.6% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,947,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 5,030,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,540 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock worth $2,266,576 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $83.78. 268,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,790. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $91.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

