DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after buying an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $38.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $585.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,696,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,160,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $816.67 and a 200 day moving average of $835.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.59 and a twelve month high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

