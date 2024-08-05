DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 405,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 190,482 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Vipshop worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Vipshop by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 375,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,199. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.