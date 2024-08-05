DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIX traded down $11.63 on Monday, hitting $294.55. The company had a trading volume of 164,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,960. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.89 and a 12-month high of $352.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.60.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

