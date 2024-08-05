DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,584 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in PG&E by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.97. 6,040,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,257,104. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on PG&E from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

