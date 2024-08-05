DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,930 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 54,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.71. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $154.75 and a one year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 8.69%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.21.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

