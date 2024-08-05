Desjardins Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ)

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Desjardins also issued estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PMZ. National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.
