Desktop Metal, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($2.15) Per Share (NYSE:DM)

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Desktop Metal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($2.15) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.46). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Desktop Metal’s current full-year earnings is ($2.15) per share.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 215.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DM

Desktop Metal Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of DM stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Desktop Metal has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cole sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 4,740.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 954,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 934,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 158,872 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 344,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.