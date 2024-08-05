Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $900.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $33.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $762.21. 271,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,656. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $891.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $810.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $729.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at $613,001,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $1,948,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

