Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target to $20.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.23.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OWL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,383,184. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $549.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.22 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 422,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 51,611 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $682,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 557,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

