Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $27.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,362,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,114,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 4,457.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305,086 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after buying an additional 3,232,567 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

