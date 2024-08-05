Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $70.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $91.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.92.

Wayfair Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of W stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,682 shares of company stock worth $3,306,949. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

