Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $216.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.42.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.26. 853,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $237.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,547,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,525,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Stories

