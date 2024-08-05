Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $151.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an underperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.44.

CLX traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.45. 630,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,874. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.38. Clorox has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $165.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,632 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after buying an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $144,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after acquiring an additional 120,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

