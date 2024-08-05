Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price to $4,105.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $100.84 on Friday, reaching $3,227.29. The stock had a trading volume of 220,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,872.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,692.09. The company has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Booking has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 237.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

