Dexterra Group (DXT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$279.35 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

DXT traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$5.98. 62,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,852. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$5.13 and a 52-week high of C$6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.67.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.55.

Get Our Latest Report on Dexterra Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,140.00. Also, Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740. Corporate insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.