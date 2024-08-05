DHT (DHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). DHT had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DHT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DHT Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:DHT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,604. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. DHT has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of -0.35.

DHT Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.48%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DHT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

