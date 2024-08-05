DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DiaMedica Therapeutics stock remained flat at $3.31 during midday trading on Monday. 24,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $3.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at DiaMedica Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von bought 1,200,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,526,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,816,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

