Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 0.25. Dingdong has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.75.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

