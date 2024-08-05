Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $364.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DLB opened at $76.24 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

