DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 407.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.