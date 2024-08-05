Ellington Credit (EARN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ellington Credit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSE:EARN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.55. 377,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,351. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $134.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.89. Ellington Credit has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is 331.05%.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

