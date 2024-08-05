Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDR. Citigroup cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $552,256.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,257.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,309 in the last ninety days. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.