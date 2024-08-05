Energi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $595,913.46 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $595,913.46 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00036271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,379,854 coins and its circulating supply is 79,379,373 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

