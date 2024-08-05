Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Entergy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Entergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETR traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.17. The stock had a trading volume of 382,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

