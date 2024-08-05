Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Scotiabank issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share.

MEOH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Methanex Stock Performance

Shares of MEOH opened at $43.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.68. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $779,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Methanex in the first quarter worth about $589,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,004,000 after buying an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

