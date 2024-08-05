ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Price Target Cut to $120.00

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s previous close.

ESAB has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

ESAB Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $4.09 on Monday, reaching $91.90. The stock had a trading volume of 99,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,185. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ESAB has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. ESAB’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

