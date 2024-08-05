Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $185.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Escalade by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Escalade by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Escalade by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

