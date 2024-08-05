Euroseas (ESEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $48.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 54.50% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ESEA traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,112. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Euroseas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

