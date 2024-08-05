EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Gartner by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $16,937,420. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:IT traded down $15.52 on Monday, hitting $463.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,465. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $509.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

View Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.