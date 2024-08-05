EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 332.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,707,000 after buying an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $143,024,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,267,000 after purchasing an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 575.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 288,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,793,000 after purchasing an additional 245,536 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.08. The company had a trading volume of 155,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,911. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $376.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.16. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $248.37 and a one year high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

