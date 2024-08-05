EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 188 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,075. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $88.46 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

