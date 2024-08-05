EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 626 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 517,734 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,322,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after buying an additional 475,397 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,562,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 232,150 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,855,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after buying an additional 196,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.45. 4,031,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,397,118. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,850,108. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

