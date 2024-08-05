EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA traded down $6.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $349.75. The stock had a trading volume of 515,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.97. The company has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $369.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,668 shares of company stock worth $6,309,885. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.