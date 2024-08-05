EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 811.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 836,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 744,471 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 746,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,435,000 after buying an additional 67,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.33. 124,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,204. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $111.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

