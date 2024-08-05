EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 4.2 %

BATS IEO traded down $4.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.82. 168,410 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $775.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.04. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

