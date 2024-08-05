EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 25,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 162,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.81. 8,910,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,039,068. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.356 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

